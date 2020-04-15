NOPD searching for man who stole from Elysian Fields Walgreens

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a subject known as “Shawn” involved in a shoplifting incident that occurred on April 8.

At the time of the incident, “Shawn” entered the Walgreens located in the 6200 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. He went to the household goods aisle and placed various items inside a large cloth sack resembling a pillowcase.

“Shawn” then fled the store in an unknown direction. He has been identified as a habitual shoplifter and frequents several Walgreens stores in the area.

“Shawn” is a black male and during the April 8 incident, was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans, a dark-colored baseball cap, and a black mask/bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on “Shawn’s” real identity or whereabouts is asked to call NOPD Third District Detectives at (504) 658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.