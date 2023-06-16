Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking to identify and locate a man accused of stabbing someone in the Warehouse District on Sunday, June 11.

NOPD officials said the attack occurred at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Convention Center Boulevard where the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim and left.

Investigators said the suspect was wearing a black backpack at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s location can call the NOPD at (504) 821-2222, Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts