NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Little Woods area on Wednesday, May 24.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said a man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle around 11:12 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

They said the shooting happened in the 11900 block of Hayne Boulevard.

Details about the victim’s condition weren’t released. Investigators are working to identify a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.