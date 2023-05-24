NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in the Little Woods area on Wednesday, May 24.
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said a man arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle around 11:12 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.
They said the shooting happened in the 11900 block of Hayne Boulevard.
Details about the victim’s condition weren’t released. Investigators are working to identify a suspect and motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Latest Stories
- South Carolina gov. signs ‘heartbeat’ abortion bill into law
- Baton Rouge teen missing in the Bahamas after going overboard
- State lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights
- Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder after allegedly ambushing Monroe police
- Tastykake product recalled due to undeclared allergen
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.