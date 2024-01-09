NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are looking for a Bobcat and dump truck reported as stolen near the Old Aurora neighborhood.

The NOPD reported the vehicles were taken from the 4800 block of General Myer Avenue.

Police said the dump truck and Bobcat were originally parked at the location around 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5.

The vehicles were reported as stolen on Sunday, Jan. 7, after the victim noticed the dump truck and Bobcat were missing from the location.

Anyone with information about the missing Bobcat and dump tuck can call Fourth District Detectives at 504-658-6040 or contact Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

