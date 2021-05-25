NOPD searching for car stolen during unarmed carjacking on Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a 2017 Honda Civic bearing Louisiana license plate 671AS that was stolen during an unarmed carjacking that occurred on May 24.

At around 8:10 p.m., an unknown male subject entered the driver’s street of a car parked at or near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street when the vehicle’s owner was standing at its rear.

2017 Honda Civic similar to one carjacked at intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street

For reference purposes only, a picture of a vehicle similar to the car stolen is posted above the story.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.