NOPD searching for car stolen during unarmed carjacking on Chef Menteur

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a 2017 Honda Civic bearing Louisiana license plate 671AS that was stolen during an unarmed carjacking that occurred on May 24.
At around 8:10 p.m., an unknown male subject entered the driver’s street of a car parked at or near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street when the vehicle’s owner was standing at its rear.
For reference purposes only, a picture of a vehicle similar to the car stolen is posted above the story.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.