NOPD searching for Broadmoor carjacking suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested three juvenile subjects and is searching for a fourth in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in the Sixth District.

The car was stolen at gunpoint on Sunday, December 6, in the 2700 block of South Tonti Street in Broadmoor.

On Monday, December 7, 2020, Sixth District officers on patrol observed the vehicle with the wanted subjects inside.

According to the NOPD:

The officers were granted permission to engage in a vehicle pursuit following the guidelines set forth in the NOPD vehicle pursuit policy. During the pursuit, the subjects abandoned the vehicle in the 4600 block of Lynhuber Street in the Seventh District. One subject was apprehended while three other subjects fled the location on foot. Two additional subjects were apprehended after a perimeter was established in the 4600 block of Lynhuber Street and the NOPD K-9 Unit was requested and deployed. A fourth subject remains at large.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the fourth wanted subject is asked to contact the Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.