NOPD searching for a stolen dog

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is asking for the public’s help locating a dog stolen from the Sixth District.

Around 10:30 a.m. on April 20, the nine year old miniature poodle named, “Coco,” was leashed in the front yard of the owner’s home in the 2200 block of Brainard Street. Shortly after, the owner’s neighbor informed her that an unknown female had stolen the dog and ran off.

The owner spent several days looking for the dog before informing police of the theft.

“Coco” is described as black with gray patches, weighs about six pounds and is missing her right canine tooth. She was wearing a pink collar with a rabies tag and had a black retractable leash. The dog is not microchipped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.