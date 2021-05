Janita Torregano

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for help in locating a missing youth reported as missing.

Thirteen-year-old Janita Torregano, who is 4-foot-11, 104 pounds, was last seen boarding a school bus at 7 a.m. on May 12.

She was last seen wearing a school uniform gray sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with additional information on Torregano’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD’s Fourth District at 504-658-6040.