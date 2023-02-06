Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured suspect was caught on camera at a home in the 4400 block of Demontluzin Street in Gentilly. Detectives say the incident happened around 1 a.m. on January 31.

The suspect appears to be a white woman with dark hair in her late 20s or 30s.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Video released by the NOPD shows the suspect lingering around the victim’s front porch before reportedly stealing the package from the home off-camera.

Can you identify the suspect? Police are asking anyone who knows who or where she is to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward. Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.