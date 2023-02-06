Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured suspect was caught on camera at a home in the 4400 block of Demontluzin Street in Gentilly. Detectives say the incident happened around 1 a.m. on January 31.
The suspect appears to be a white woman with dark hair in her late 20s or 30s.
Video released by the NOPD shows the suspect lingering around the victim’s front porch before reportedly stealing the package from the home off-camera.
Can you identify the suspect? Police are asking anyone who knows who or where she is to contact the NOPD’s Third District office at 504-658-6030.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
