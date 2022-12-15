NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that left one man dead in the seventh ward.

According to investigators, on Wednesday (Dec.14) a male victim was driving on I-10 West at St. Bernard Avenue when he realized he had been shot.

The victim drove to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue before EMS arrived and transported him to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

Through investigation, officers identified the white Honda Accord, pictured above, as the vehicle used by the perpetrator.

Anyone with information as to the identity or location of this vehicle or any other information about this incident is asked to call Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

