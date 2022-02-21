NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Detectives are working to identify and locate three people who are connected to the investigation of a woman who was fatally shot in New Orleans East.

On Monday, February 21, NOPD released surveillance images of three male individuals who the department says are not wanted on any criminal charges. However, investigators feel they may have critical knowledge in the case and wish to interview them.

(Photo via NOPD)

(Photo via NOPD)

(Photo via NOPD)

The shooting dates back a week prior, when police responded to a call of shots fired in the 10000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday, February 12. Police found one male and one female victim in two different vehicles who were reportedly shot while sitting in their cars.

Both people were transported to the hospital, however, the woman, later identified as 66-year-old Pamela Parish, succumbed to her injuries following the shooting.