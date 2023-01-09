Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than a month after a man was ejected after his car was rear-ended during a New Orleans East hit-and-run crash, police are searching for two people believed to have left the scene.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 10:30 p.m. on November 23, the two pictured suspects were driving behind a white Hyundai Sonata on Chef Menteur Highway. Police report the two were riding in the pictured Nissan 350z sedan with no headlights.

According to the NOPD, the driver of the Hyundai drove through Crowder Boulevard followed by the Nissan, both running a red light. As the Hyundai swerved to avoid striking a vehicle in front of him, detectives say the Mazda slammed into the Hyundai.

We’re told the Hyundai flipped over and the driver was ejected as a result of the collision. As of January 9, the driver is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

Police say the two suspects ran away on foot after the crash, leaving behind the Nissan.

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Photo courtesy: New Orleans Police Department

Although the suspects have not yet been identified, police continue to search for the two believed to have been involved. The driver (pictured right) was believed to be wearing light-colored shorts with a black jacket, while the passenger (pictured left) was seen wearing a dark sleeveless shirt with light pants.

The car appears to be silver or gray in color and has a sticker of the Instagram handle “bladimir327) on both rear quarter panel windows.

Anyone who has any information surrounding the crash, the car, or the two suspects believed to be involved is urged to contact the OPD Traffic Fatality Division Investigator Darius McFarland at (504) 658-6814.