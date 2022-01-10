NOPD searches for suspect, vehicle in kidnapping investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are looking to the public for help finding a suspect connected to a Mid-City kidnapping investigation.

According to NOPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Norman C. Francis Parkway and Bienville Street on January 7.

Surveillance footage captured the pictured subject just moments before a vehicle was stolen with a child in the backseat. Although the child and vehicle were both safely recovered, detectives are working to locate the suspect and the Toyota 4Runner in which they arrived at the scene.

Photo Courtesy: NOPD

Anyone with any information on the suspect, vehicle, or kidnapping incident is urged to contact NOPD investigators at 504-658-6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.