NOPD searches for suspect, person of interest in connection to Mid-City homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are looking to the public to help them identify and locate two people connected to a homicide that occurred in September.

NOPD has identified 32-year-old Jessie Hughes as a suspect in the investigation of a shooting in Mid-City where 20-year-old Torrin Girard was shot and killed. An arrest warrant has been issued for Hughes, who faces a second-degree murder charge.

Additionally, NOPD is looking to identify and locate a person of interest in the investigation. The person (pictured, right) is not wanted on criminal charges, however, detectives say they may have knowledge vital to the investigation and wish to interview the individual.

Anyone with any information on either Hughes or the person of interest is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detectives Maurice Stewart or Ryan Aucoin at 504-658-5300.