NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is wanted out of the Fairgrounds area in connection to a burglarized vehicle back in October, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD is asking for the public’s help.

The NOPD is searching for 37-year-old Brian Williams. Officers say on Oct. 8, they began investigating after several items were stolen from a vehicle in the 2800 block of Bruxelles Street. The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Williams or information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

