NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are searching for a male suspect accused of burglarizing a New Orleans home earlier this week.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pictured subject is wanted in connection to an invasion of a home in the 7900 block of St. Charles Avenue on Monday (Jan. 2).

Detectives say the suspect was seen on surveillance video trespassing in the 800 block of Broadway Street the same.

Anyone with any information regarding the pictured suspect or the home invasion is urged to contact the NOPD’s Second District at 504-658-6020.