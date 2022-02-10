NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are looking for a person of interest for questioning in two different crimes that occurred in New Orleans East.

On Thursday, the NOPD announced investigators wanted to interview 21-year-old Jaylah Hamp in connection to an attempted carjacking and an armed robbery.

Police say Hamp is not wanted on criminal charges, however, she may have critical information related to the investigation.

According to the police department, the attempted carjacking occurred at the intersection of Downman Road and Hayne Boulevard, while the armed robbery happened in the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard.

Both incidents occurred on January 14.

Hamp is the registered owner of a silver 2013 Honda CRV (pictured) with Louisiana license plate 995EXR.

Anyone with any information on Hamp’s whereabouts, or information on either crime, is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

