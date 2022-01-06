NOPD searches for person of interest in case of missing woman

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than two weeks have passed since a New Orleans woman was declared missing and NOPD is reaching out to the public for help locating the woman, along with the person who is believed to have seen her last.

On December 22, 2021, 39-year-old Krystel Journee reportedly left her home to go to a concert, but did not return afterward.

According to police, Journee left the residence in a black 2009 Toyota Avalon with Louisiana license plate 102EQM. The sedan reportedly belongs to 40-year-old Roosevelt Marshall, who NOPD believes was the last person to see her before her disappearance.

Detectives have identified Marshall as a person of interest in the investigation and wish to interview him for information that could lead them to Journee’s whereabouts. He has not been declared a suspect, nor is he wanted on criminal charges.

Anyone with any information on Marshall or Journee’s whereabouts, or the car they were believed to have been traveling in, is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers immediately.

Contact Information

NOPD Fifth District Detectives (504) 658-6050

CrimeStoppers (504) 837-8477

