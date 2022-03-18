NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are searching for multiple people and vehicles who detectives believe could be connected to a homicide in New Orleans East that happened earlier this year.

NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three people of interest and two people captured on surveillance footage.

According to police, the pictured person wearing the green and white striped shirt was seen driving the pictured red GMC Yukon SUV. The car is described as being a 2006 model or later.

The man and woman captured included in the pictures were reportedly passengers in the Yukon,

The woman pictured walking in front of a dark sedan was seen driving the vehicle, which could possibly be a Nissan Sentra.

NOPD none of the pictured people are wanted on criminal charges. However, detectives say they could have critical information related to an ongoing homicide investigation.

The case in question dates back to January 30 when police responded to a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, near the road’s intersection with Frontage Road. Other details of the shooting were not immediately made available.

Anyone who knows the identities or whereabouts of the pictured people or vehicles is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Nickolas Davis at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.