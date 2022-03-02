NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man that police say is wanted for charges that include strangulation.

On March 2, NOPD issued a statement saying 27-year-old Darrin Williams is wanted in connection to an investigation of a domestic incident that occurred on February 12 in the St. Bernard Area.

According to police, the incident happened in the 4100 block of Encampment Street.

NOPD reports Williams is wanted charges that include:

Battery of a dating partner (strangulation)

Aggravated assault of a dating partner

Illegal use of a moveable

Felon in possession of a firearm

False imprisonment while armed

Other details of the incident were not immediately available.

NOPD is urging anyone with any information on the incident or Williams’ whereabouts to contact detectives at 504-658-6030 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.