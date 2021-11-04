NOPD searches for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, NOPD announced it was seeking public assistance in identifying and locating the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in the early morning hours of October 25.

The crash happened in the 2100 block of South Claiborne Avenue in Central City.

Just before 7 a.m., a man was walking down Claiborne when police say he stepped into the roadway for unknown reasons. He was then struck by the pictured white vehicle, which was traveling east at the time of the crash.

NOPD reports the car drove off after striking the man.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby medical facility where he later died.

Detectives say the vehicle should have heavy front-end damage due to the impact of the crash. Anyone who has seen the vehicle or can identify the driver is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.

Contact Information

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers 504-658-6207



Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans 504-822-1111 TF: 1-877-903-STOP

