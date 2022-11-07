Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding and identifying the person they say is responsible for a burglary in the Central Business District.

According to the NOPD, on Thursday (Nov. 3), a man was caught on surveillance camera entering a building in the 400 block of Gravier Street.

Photo credit: New Orleans Police Department

While inside, police say the man reportedly burglarized a vehicle in the building’s garage.

Anyone who has information as to the identity of the subject, or this incident is asked to call Eighth District investigators at (504) 658-6080 or anonymously at Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

