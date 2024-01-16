NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are looking to find a car that they believe may have been involved in a fatal shooting in the Desire neighborhood on Dec. 28, 2023.

The New Orleans Police Department reported that a man was shot in the 3500 block of Johnny Jackson Jr. Boulevard on Dec. 28. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Orleans Parish coroner later identified the man as 35-year-old Jonathan Rochon.

Following an investigation, NOPD detectives said they identified a black, four-door Infiniti M37 with a missing back window on the driver’s side as a car of interest.

According to the NOPD, the car “was driven by the perpetrator in this incident.”

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

