NOPD searches for assault suspect who reportedly fired shots at 18-wheeler

Police in New Orleans are working to identify and locate a man wanted in an aggravated assault case from earlier this week.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are working to identify and locate a man wanted in an aggravated assault case from earlier this week.

On Tuesday, November 9, NOPD responded to the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Port Street. Investigators learned that a truck driver had just dropped off his last load of freight when two men reportedly walked in front of his tractor-trailer while he was making a u-turn.

The victim told police one of the men began yelling at him and then pulled out a semi-automatic pistol. He then fired four shots, striking the truck but not harming the driver. The two men then walked away.

The pictured suspect is described as being a Black male standing at about 5’8. He reportedly has a medium build and dark complexion. During the incident, he was reportedly wearing a red and black hoodie with the word “privileged” printed in white and red across the chest. He was also wearing a black ski mask and khaki pants.

NOPD asks that anyone who can identify the suspect or knows where he is to contact detectives at 504-658-6040. Tips can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.