NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.

According to detectives in the early morning on Tuesday, November 1, the pictured suspects reportedly robbed a man. Police say the two stole the victim’s wallet and forcibly took his cell phone before fleeing in the vehicle pictured above.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these suspects, the vehicle, or any other information about this incident is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

