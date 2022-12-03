All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant leads NOPD officers to a siege of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics.

Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following a armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras st, that took place earlier that day.

As a result of the warrant the NOPD was able to seized two firearms, approximately 4.5 pounds of marijuana, approximately 64 grams of cocaine, large quantities of cash and other paraphernalia indicative of narcotics distribution.

Another subject was arrested in connection with this incident for gun and narcotic-related offenses.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. The identity of the arrested suspect will not be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.