NOPD search for suspects who reportedly shot a 16-year-old then drove off in this red car

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are looking for two people they say were involved in a shooting on Thursday.

NOPD reports two people shot a 16-year-old in the 4300 block of Louisa Drive and then left in a red Kia sedan.

The suspects were wearing dark hooded jackets and one was seen also wearing a yellow shirt.

Detectives say the car has a temporary license tag along with damage to its front driver’s side bumper with blue tape and a decal on the left rear side.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.