A surveillance photo was released of the man NOPD said is responsible for the theft of an Orleans Levee District Police vehicle on May 14.

The NOPD is on the search for an unknown white male, who was caught on camera parking the stolen vehicle at the corner of Clio and South Derbigny streets, just before 8:20 Saturday morning.

The vehicle was stolen from the Orleans Levee District Police Station in the 6900 block of Franklin Avenue and was parked for about 20 minutes after it was taken, according to police. It was recovered that same day.

Police said the man is described as medium build and was seen on camera wearing no shirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes and has a tattoo on his right upper arm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the depicted suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.