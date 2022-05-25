The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the person they said is responsible for a shooting in the Lake Terrace area.

A warrant was obtained by NOPD for the arrest of 30-year-old Antoine D. Taylor for a shooting that happened May 23, in the corner of Lakeshore and Lake Terrace drives.

Detectives identified Taylor as the suspect and he is now wanted one count of second-degree aggravated battery and simple battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Antoine D. Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.