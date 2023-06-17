UPDATE:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the carjacked vehicle has been recovered. Investigators are working to identify suspects.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has asked for the public’s help in locating the suspects in an overnight armed carjacking.

NOPD officials said the victim told officers that just after 11:00 p.m., he pulled over in the 6200 Block of Chef Menteur Highway to take a phone call when a black sedan pulled up and blocked his vehicle. Several armed suspects got out and demanded the vehicle.

Photo: NOPD. Maserati stolen overnight

According to the NOPD, the driver complied, and the suspects made off in the sedan and the 2015 white Maserati. The Maserati has a Louisiana license plate that reads DORIS-1.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

