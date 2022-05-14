NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Orleans Levee Police vehicle Saturday.

According to officers, the vehicle was taken from the Orleans Levee Board police station in the 6900 block of Franklin Avenue at about 8 a.m.

The marked vehicle is described as a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe with a Louisiana license plate reading 274608, with heavy front-end damage and a missing passenger-side mirror. Police

NOPD detectives are currently gathering information to identify the person responsible and is urging anyone being pulled over by an Orleans Levee vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.