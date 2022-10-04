Disclaimer: All persons presumed innocent until proven guilty

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the man New Orleans police say is responsible for the Algiers shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Monday (Oct. 3).

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for 21-year-old Jacolby Simmons. Officers say he and the victim were involved in an argument in the 3300 block of Behrman Highway that turned physical.

As the woman drove away, Simmons began shooting at her vehicle, striking her in the arm. She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but her condition was not released.

A warrant for arrest was issued for Simmons on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with additional information on Jacolby Simmons’ whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

