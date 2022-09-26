NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a little girl they say was taken from her guardian’s house Monday morning. Officers report the child is not in immediate danger and that the incident is a domestic matter.

According to the NOPD, at about 11:30 3-year-old Jream Macklin was allegedly taken from a relative’s home by her biological mother, Addinesha Estem, without permission. Estem reoportedly damaged property in the home before the two left on foot.

Jream Macklin is described as 3’0” weighing 63 pounds with medium-length black hair and was last seen wearing multi-colored pink onesie with a unicorn hood. Addinesha Estem is described as 5’5”, thin build, brown complexion with long burgundy and gold braided hair. No clothing description was given.

Officers say Estem will be arrested when caught and charged with interference with the custody of a child and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Jream Macklin and/or Addinesha Estem is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.