NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police began investigating an incident that left a woman dead in the New Orleans East area on Wednesday evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, police were called to the 4600 block of Nottingham Drive around 6:45. Detectives later determined the incident happened in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway, in a wooded area near a local church.

Early reports indicate an adult female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, however, details on the victim’s age and how she died were unclear. The NOPD confirmed the woman’s death around 7:30. Her identity is being withheld until an autopsy has been completed and her family is notified.

Other information involving what led up to the woman’s death remains under investigation by the NOPD. The case has been classified as a homicide.

