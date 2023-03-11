NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East Saturday (Mar. 11th).

Around 12:06 in the 13,000 block of Lemans Street, NOPD found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was brought to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

