NOPD: Retired judge arrested for drunk driving

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Judge Frank Marullo is hospitalized and facing charges.

According to NOPD, the charges are drunk driving, going the wrong way on the roadway, and failing to maintain proper control of the car.

Officers say Marullo was driving against traffic before he struck a pole in the median near Hickory Street and South Carrollton. He sustained life-threatening injuries.

Murullo was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on Monday night.



