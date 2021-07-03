NOPD responds to two shootings early Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investing two different shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, a shooting happened near the intersection of Clouet Street and North Claiborne Avenue.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned the incident occurred near the intersection of Clouet St. & N. Claiborne Avenue. https://t.co/3XZytB81nL — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 3, 2021

Initial reports show a man arrived at the hospital on his own after being shot.

Another shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Read Blvd. Initial reports show one female arrived at the hospital by private conveyance after sustaining a gunshot wound. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/C5RhMiMGMZ — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 3, 2021

The incident happened in the 5800 block of Read Boulevard.

Initial reports show a woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot injury.

No further information is available on these two incidents.

No further information is available on these two incidents.