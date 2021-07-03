NOPD responds to two shootings early Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investing two different shootings that happened early Saturday morning.
According to police, a shooting happened near the intersection of Clouet Street and North Claiborne Avenue.
Initial reports show a man arrived at the hospital on his own after being shot.
Another shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m.
The incident happened in the 5800 block of Read Boulevard.
Initial reports show a woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot injury.
No further information is available on these two incidents.
WGNO will update as soon as more information becomes available.