NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men wounded in the Tremé area on Sunday (Jan. 15th).

Detectives say the shooting happened at the intersection of t Kerlerec St. and North Claiborne Ave. around 7:38 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting follows another shooting in the same area 30 minutes prior.

One victim was transported to the hospital by private conveyance, the other is still on scene at this time. EMS is en route. There are no updates on the victims conditions.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

