NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead Thursday afternoon, after shooting in New Orleans East, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

According to the NOPD, a call of shots fire was reported in the 7000 block of Martin Drive went out just after 4:30 p.m. Offices say when they arrived at the location, a man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orlean Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.