NOPD responds to Friday night shootings leaving 1 man dead

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating two shootings that happened overnight.

The first call was around 9:40 p.m.

NOPD responded to a call about a shooting in the Sixth District in the 2300 block of South Roman Street.

Sixth District officers discovered a man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

NOPD responded to another call in the First district about an hour later.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

Initial reports show the man was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

There is no further information available on his condition as of right now.

WGNO will keep these stories updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.