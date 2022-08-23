NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police began investigating a double shooting on Tuesday evening that left two people hospitalized.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Rampart Street, located just outside of the French Quarter near Treme.

WGNO responded to the scene of the shooting, which appeared to have happened at Key’s Fuel Mart. At least four NOPD units were parked outside the gas station as crime tape wrapped around the perimeter.

Police say two male victims were shot, however, other details surrounding the victims’ age and severity of their injuries were unavailable. Both victims were taken to a hospital by NOLA EMS.

The NOPD has not yet determined a suspect or motive in the case, which has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.