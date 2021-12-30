NOPD responds to double homicide in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are dead following a double shooting in Mid-City Thursday evening.

Around 7 p.m., NOPD responded to a location in the 500 block of South Clark Street, near Comiskey Park. The initial report was for shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found two men unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were declared dead at the scene.

A suspect nor a motive have been determined in the case.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD.