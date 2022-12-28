NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents Wednesday night (Dec. 28)– one of them fatal.

According to NOPD reports, the first shooting happened at about 8:00 p.m. in the 4800 block of Viola Street in New Orleans East. A teenage boy was shot and taken to the hospital. Shortly afterward, detectives announced that they had found a second shooting victim in the same area. That person was declared dead on the scene. No other information was released.

The second shooting occurred less than half an hour later, in Central City. Detectives found a man who had been shot in the 2800 block of Josephine Street, and he was taken to the hospital. No other information on this shooting was released.

Both incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

