NOPD reports shooting one block and 9 minutes apart from another in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting that occurred in the 7th Ward on Sunday morning, just nine minutes and one block away from another.

Around 6:19 a.m., Fifth District officers say a man was shot in the 2100 block of North Dorgenois Street, while a yet-to-be-connected shooting occurred just one block away in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave Street at approximately 6:28 a.m.

In this incident, the victim drove himself to a friend’s house in a private vehicle. From there, he was transported to a hospital by EMS. 

No further information on either shooting is available.

