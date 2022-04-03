NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred in the 6300 block of Dorothea Street.

According to the report, Seventh District officers responded to the New Orleans East location and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment by Emergency Medical Services.

No further information is currently available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.