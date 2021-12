NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just hours after the New Orleans Police Department began an investigation into a fatal shooting in New Orleans East, the NOPD reported a second Christmas Day homicide – this one occurring in Hollygrove.

According to a report received after 2 p.m. on Saturday, detectives are now investigating a killing in the 8700 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

There is no further information on this incident.

The NOPD advised the media that an official press release will be issued shortly.