NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a fatal shooting on the West Bank on Friday, April 1.

NOPD reports just before 1 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Magellan and Tita streets in Algiers.

Early reports indicate a male victim had been shot and killed at the intersection. NOPD confirmed the fatality around 1:15, ruling the case a homicide.

The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and motive, were not immediately available. Police continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers by filling out an online form or calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

