NOPD reports more gun violence on Tuesday following shooting in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A spate of shootings continued to plague New Orleans as afternoon gun violence continued into the early evening hours on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Franklin Avenue. According to the initial report, the call regarding the St. Roch-area incident was received just before 6 p.m.

The report showed one male victim sustained a gunshot wound and then transported to the hospital via Emergency Medical Services.

The incident comes just hours after two separate shootings left a total of five wounded – three in Treme and two in the 7th Ward.

Investigations are ongoing on all three shootings.

At the moment, there is no further information is available at this time.  

