NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide in the 3900 block of Dublin Street on Sunday evening.

Second District officers responded to a call at 7:03 p.m. of a shooting in the Hollygrove area and upon their arrival, the officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

Emergency Medical Services technicians pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

