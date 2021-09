NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a fatal shooting that occurred at around 10:27 p.m. on Saturday.

Seventh District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 8500 block of North I-10 Service Road. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is currently available.